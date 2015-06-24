ANNOUNCING: Verizon CEO Lowell McAdams will speak at IGNITION 2015

It’s been a busy year for Verizon. The telecommunications giant made headlines in May by announcing it would acquire AOL for $US4.4 billion, and the buzz around the deal hasn’t died down since.

How does this acquisition fit in with Verizon’s long-term strategy? What are Verizon’s plans for AOL’s ad-tech products and content? We’re looking forward to getting some answers at IGNITION 2015: Future of Digital, as we’re excited to announce that Verizon CEO and chairman Lowell McAdam will be speaking at our flagship event.

Business Insider’s own Henry Blodget will sit down with McAdam on the IGNITION stage this December to discuss the AOL-Verizon deal, the future of Verizon, and the current state of the tech industry. It’s a hot-ticket conversation you won’t want to miss, so take advantage of our early-bird pricing and get your ticket to IGNITION 2015 now.

IGNITION will take place December 8 — 9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Over the next few months we’ll be releasing the names of even more speakers for this year’s lineup, so stay tuned for all the updates.

