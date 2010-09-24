Verizon CEO "Hints iPhone Not Coming Soon"... So Verizon iPhone Probably Coming Soon

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg

Photo: Associated Press

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg’s comments at an investor conference “leave little room for the possibility of a Verizon version of the iPhone in the near future,” the AP reports, in a story headlined “Verizon CEO hints iPhone not coming soon.””Thursday, Seidenberg said nothing about an iPhone for the company’s current network, but said he hopes Apple Inc. will come around and allow Verizon to sell the phone for a new network it’s building,” the AP writes.



Sorry, but if this says anything to us, it sounds like Ivan Seidenberg is trying to save his Droid sales this Christmas by not spoiling the Verizon iPhone launch, which is reportedly set for next January.

While Seidenberg can say whatever he wants to investors — or not say whatever he wants — there’s just too much evidence that Apple is developing a CDMA iPhone for Verizon’s network for it to be total fiction.

And he’s making it sound like Apple is the one who doens’t want to partner with Verizon, which is ridiculous. Apple knows it needs to partner with Verizon if it has any chance of neutralising the Google Android threat.

So it sounds like Seidenberg is just being coy and not ruining Steve Jobs’ big reveal next year.

What’s he going to say? “Yes, it launches in January, get in line?”

