Verizon CEO Admits He's Begging Steve For The iPhone

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg

Photo: Associated Press

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg isn’t even trying to be coy about it anymore. He wants the iPhone on Verizon! The questions remains, at what price:NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg says the company has told Apple that it wants to carry the iPhone. But he declined to say when — or even if — the popular smart phone will be available for Verizon Wireless customers.



In remarks Tuesday before the Council on Foreign Relations, Seidenberg cited a recent Wall Street Journal report that said Apple is working on a version of the iPhone that would be compatible with Verizon’s network.

But he did not confirm the report or give any further details Tuesday.

AT&T Inc. has exclusive rights to the iPhone in the United States. The company has been silent about the reports on the new iPhone model.

Apple is expected to announce details on a new iPhone operating system Thursday in Cupertino, Calif.

