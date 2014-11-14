WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Here's What The 'Can You Hear Me Now?' Guy Is Doing Today

Although you’ve probably never heard the name, Paul Marcarelli is one of the most recognisable commercial actors of our time. Often referred to as “The Verizon Guy” or “Test Man,” Marcarelli has appeared in hundreds of ads and promotions for Verizon, and is best known for his “Can you hear me now?” catchphrase.

The actor, who’s been under contract with Verizon since 2001, still works with the telecom giant from time to time. He tells us about his time as “The Verizon Guy,” how he got the job, and what he’s up to now.

Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Devan Joseph.

