Verizon CEO Wants To Charge Video Gamers More Money For Internet Access

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam thinks that people who use a heavy amount of broadband should have to pay more for home Internet access according to IDG News Service.

This includes people who are constantly streaming high-definition videos or downloading tons of video games, notes BGR.

McAdam addressed several issues that came up regarding net neutrality during a conference call discussing the recent stake of Vodafone in Verizon Wireless.

Previously, Netflix accused Verizon of impeding streaming traffic, similar to what happened with Comcast.

It turns out that this issue was because of peering congestion, which means that the middleman system Netflix uses to stream content to Verizon customers couldn’t handle the traffic that was flowing through it.

While Verizon is expecting a deal from Netflix to stream content without interruption, McAdam expects that service providers and heavy broadband users should pay more money in order to keep the Web healthy.

“It’s only natural that the heavy users help contribute to the investment to keep the Web healthy,” McAdam explained during the call. “That is the most important concept of net neutrality.”

