Verizon: Actually, It's Netflix's Fault If Your Video Stream Stinks

Verizon denies that its the cause of poor streaming quality on Netflix, despite Netflix’s claim to the contrary.

Tuesday night, Yuri Victor of Vox Media tweeted a screenshot from the Netflix app that claimed Verizon’s internet service was causing poor streaming quality:

In a post on its public policy site Wednesday, Verizon called foul. In reality, Verizon says, Netflix’s notification is just a PR stunt. Verizon blames congestion on Netflix’s network instead:

The source of the problem is almost certainly NOT congestion in Verizon’s network. Instead, the problem is most likely congestion on the connection that Netflix has chosen to use to reach Verizon’s network. Of course, Netflix is solely responsible for choosing how their traffic is routed into any ISP’s network.

So, who should you believe? That’s tough to tell! We’re in a bit of a he-said, she-said situation here.

On the other hand, Netflix did start paying some service providers for direct access to customers. The best example is Comcast. Since Netflix started paying Comcast for direct access to customers, streaming speeds actually increased. Netflix has a similar arrangement with Verizon.

Ironically, Verizon’s public policy site wasn’t loading very well Wednesday afternoon, so here’s the full post:

