Here's The Biggest Hint Yet That The iPhone 5 Will Launch On September 21

Backing up iMore’s original claim that Apple’s next iPhone will launch on September 21, TechCrunch is now reporting that Verizon store employees have been told they can’t request time off for that day through September 30.Retailers who sell the iPhone typically tell employees they have to work on launch days, so it doesn’t take a lot of guesswork to figure out September 21 is the you’ll finally be able to buy Apple’s next-generation device.



It’s been all but confirmed by Apple through a series of controlled press leaks that the next iPhone will be announced at a press event on September 12.

