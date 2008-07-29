Verizon: Apple's iPhone 3G Isn't Hurting Us

Apple’s (AAPL) new, cheaper iPhone 3G flown off the shelves in the two weeks it’s been on sale — AT&T, Apple’s exclusive carrier partner, says it’s selling them almost twice as fast as it sold first-gen iPhones last summer. And there’s still a line to buy them at some Apple stores.



Yet Verizon Wireless, AT&T’s (T) biggest rival, says it hasn’t felt much pain from the new iPhone. “As we saw with the initial introduction of Apple’s iPhone [last June], we are seeing what we think is the same… minimal, short term impact,” Verizon COO Denny Strigl said on the company’s Q2 earnings call this morning.

Strigl also thinks Verizon (VZ) might not be as affected by the iPhone launch as other carriers. “I would have to say that the impact has been disproportionately less than our relative market share,” he said.

See Also:

AT&T Posts Solid Q2 In “Challenging” Environment, Says It’s Selling New iPhones Twice As Fast As Old iPhones

Verizon Gets NYC Cable licence For FiOS: Look Out, Time Warner, Cablevision

RIM’s iPhone-Killer BlackBerry Thunder ‘Nowhere Near’ Ready, Trouble For Verizon?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.