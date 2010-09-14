Verizon To Undercut Google Again, Put V-Cast App Store On Android Phones

Photo: Associated Press

Verizon is preparing to undercut Google once again by installing its own stand alone V-Cast app store on Android phones, Taylor Wimberly at Android and Me reports.We’ve also heard a similar story from a source in the mobile industry a few months back. Our source said Verizon didn’t want to be just a dumb pipe, so it was going to do its own app store. Further, Verizon made money on applications/games sold on phones. It wasn’t interested in giving that up to Google.



While those are valid points, Verizon’s app store can benefit developers and users if properly executed.

Developers routinely complain about Google’s Android Market. Just last week, the developers behind super popular app, “The Moron Test,” said the Market is, “not navigable” and doesn’t have good interface. They also said, “There is a lot more friction…from the purchase perspective.”

If Verizon can make a better interface for its app store, developers might embrace it. As would users.

Another reason users would embrace it? Purchases will go straight on their Verizon bill. From what we hear, Google’s payment system is subpar.

Submission to the Verizon app store will be free, but Verizon will have to approve the app, just like Apple does with its apps. (This could be another plus. Maybe Verizon only allows really good apps in its store?)

This is the second point of tension between Google and Verizon to spring up in the last week. Verizon is making Bing the default search engine on a few forthcoming Android-based phones.

