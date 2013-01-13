LEAKED: Verizon's New Anti-Piracy Measure Will Give Offenders 6 Chances

If you use BitTorrent or other services to download illegal content and Verizon is your Internet service provider this is something you need to know.BitTorrent news site TorrentFreak, got its hands on Verizon’s unannounced six strike anti-piracy measure.



Things start off pretty lenient in the form of warnings, but as users get deeper into the violations Verizon will slow your Internet speeds as low as 256kpbs, which is about as fast as dial-up.

Here’s the full rundown with consequences via TorrentFreak:

Alert 1 and 2

“Are delivered by email and automatic voicemail to the telephone number we have on file for you. Notify you that one or more copyright owners have reported that they believe your account has been involved in possible copyright infringement activity.”

“Provide a link to information on how to check to see if file sharing software is operating on your computer (and how to remove it) and tell you where to find information on obtaining content legally.”

If more infringements are found after the first two alerts then the account holder is moved on to the acknowledgment phase where “popups” appear on-screen. Customers will have to acknowledge that they received the new alert and will be instructed to watch a video about the consequences of online piracy.

Alert 3 and 4

“Redirect your browser to a special web page where you can review and acknowledge receiving the alerts. Provide a short video about copyright law and the consequences of copyright infringement.”

“Require you to click on an “acknowledgment” button before you will be able to freely browse the Internet. Clicking the acknowledgment button does not require you to admit that you or anyone else actually engaged in any infringing activity, only that you have received the alert.”

If the infringements continue after the fourth alert the subscriber will move on to the mitigation phase. Here, the customer can either ask for a review by the American Arbitration Association or undergo a temporary speed reduction to 256kbps.

Alert 5 and 6

“Redirect your browser to a special web page where you will be given several options. You can: Agree to an immediate temporary (2 or 3 day) reduction in the speed of your Internet access service to 256kbps (a little faster than typical dial-up speed); Agree to the same temporary (2 or 3 day) speed reduction but delay it for a period of 14 days; or Ask for a review of the validity of your alerts by the American Arbitration Association.”

If more infringements are found after the sixth alert “nothing” will happen. The user will receive no more alerts and can continue using his or her Internet connection at full speed.

Verizon’s anti-piracy measure is part of a program with five other Internet service providers that is scheduled to kick off in the US within the coming weeks.

Here’s part of the official Verizon FAQ TorrentFreak found:

Verizon is the first major ISP whose policies have been released. There’s no word when this policy will officially go into effect and how other ISP’s are planning on handling the six strikes.

