Verizon Will Also Get One Of Nokia's New Lumia Windows Phones*

Photo: Nokia

Nokia announced today that it will release a version of its Lumia Windows Phone on Verizon.The phone will be called the Lumia 822, which means it’s a variation of the low-end Lumia 820 that was announced in September.



Like the other Lumias, the 822 will run the new Windows Phone 8 software, which Microsoft will unveil later today at a big press conference in San Francisco.

Nokia and Verizon did not announce a release date or pricing for the phone, but Windows Phone 8 devices are expected to start rolling out within the next two weeks or so.

UPDATE: Nokia has released pricing for the Lumia 822. It’ll cost $99.99 with a two-year contract.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.