Verizon And Google's Android Attack The iPhone

Verizon has released a new ad attacking the iPhone, and promoting its soon to be released Android-based phone.



As cheery pop music plays in the background, the screen ticks off all the things the iPhone can’t do, no physical keyboard, no widgets, no 5 megapixel camera, etc. (see video below.) Once it’s finished ticking off that list, it says Everything iDon’t, Droid Does.

These are much more interesting than those irksome, “there’s a map” advertisments. But as clever as they appear, we can’t help thinking of Roger McNamee when he was first showing off the Pre.

He too ticked off all the features it had than an iPhone didn’t have. It looked awesome, and for a brief moment we believed the iPhone had a rival in waiting. That didn’t work out so well.

Maybe that’s an unfair comparison for Android. The Pre is just one phone on one carrier. Adroid, is about to “explode” in the words of Eric Schmidt. It will be on 12 phones, with 32 carriers in 26 countries. With that kind of reach, developers will step up and create a robust series of applications for Android.

There’s many reasons the iPhone is a hit, but one of the biggest is the 85,000 applications available for download. A solid device on the nation’s biggest carrier will generate all sorts of new Android users, prompting developers to create new applications.

We still don’t know what the hardware looks like, but TechCrunch says they hear the phone looks like an iPhone except it has a slide-out keyboard. According to the people that have handled it, it’s very solid.



