A Look At AT&T's Embarrassingly Tiny 4G LTE Coverage Versus Verizon's Nationwide Domination

AT&T officially set its 4G LTE network live today in five cities.



For those of you who are still confused about all this “4G” business, AT&T has been using a technology called “HSPA+” for most of the year. It’s a lot slower than LTE.

Verizon only uses the zippy LTE technology to power its 4G network, and it’s in a lot more cities than AT&T’s. A lot.

To be fair, AT&T will continue rolling out LTE to more major cities as the year goes on. But it has a long way to go before it catches up to Verizon.

But right now AT&T’s LTE network only supports a few 4G modems and HTC’s overpriced Jetstream tablet. We’ll have to wait a bit longer before LTE phones start popping up.

Verizon already has several phones running on LTE.

Check out the maps for comparison. Those green/orange dots represent cities with LTE coverage on each network.

