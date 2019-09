Verizon activated 4 million iPhones in the first quarter of 2013, the company just announced on its earnings call.



That’s a 25% increase in activations as compared to a year ago. It’s also more than half of all Verizon smartphone activations.

Half of the activations were iPhone 5s.

More to come…

