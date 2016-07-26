VERIZON TO ACQUIRE YAHOO FOR $US4.8 BILLION

Picture: Getty Images

Verizon will acquire Yahoo’s core internet business for about $4.83 billion in cash, the telecommunications company announced on Monday.

Yahoo will be merged with Verizon’s AOL unit under Marni Walden, the executive vice president and president of product innovation and new businesses.

The deal will see Verizon scoop up Yahoo’s search, mail, content, and ad-tech businesses.

It will double Verizon’s digital advertising business, which is now poised to reach an estimated 4.5% share of the US internet advertising market, according to eMarketer. It will place Verizon in a distant third place, in terms of US digital ad market share, to Facebook (17%) and Google (36%).

Yahoo says it has a global audience of more than 1 billion monthly active users, including 600 million monthly active mobile users. Yahoo.com’s content verticals — including news, finance, and sports — will join the likes of The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, and AOL.com.

Part of Yahoo will remain after the deal: Yahoo is keeping its stakes in the Chinese internet giant Alibaba and in Yahoo Japan, which have a combined value of $40 billion. Yahoo had initially attempted to spin off its Alibaba stake, but the move was abandoned over fears that the company would incur a hefty tax bill. Yahoo will also retain its cash, noncore patents (called the Excalibur portfolio), convertible notes, and other minority investments.

When the deal closes, that part of Yahoo will change its name and become a publicly traded investment company. The company says it intends to return “substantially all” of its net cash to shareholders.

The acquisition marks the final chapter in a roller-coaster story for Yahoo, which was founded in 1994 as one of the first web directory and which became one of the leading internet media businesses.

Yahoo Market Capitalisation Over Time FindTheCompany

Yahoo’s star began to fade over the past decade, however, as it failed to keep up with rivals like Google and Facebook in the bid for consumer attention and advertiser spend.

Marissa Mayer was hired from Google as Yahoo’s CEO in 2012 to turn around the business. But she failed to stem the company’s revenue and profit declines, and a group of investors led by the activist firm Starboard pressured management to sell up.

Two years ago, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong had proposed a merger with Yahoo that Mayer rejected. Now Armstrong, who sold AOL to Verizon for $4.4 billion last year, has gotten his wish.

A Yahoo SEC filing shows that Mayer is set to receive a $54.9 million severance package when she leaves the company. In a letter to Yahoo employees released Monday, however, Mayer said she was “planning to stay” at Yahoo/AOL.

Verizon reports its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Last week, Yahoo reported a 5% rise in revenue year-on-year to $1.31 billion in its second quarter, versus the $1.08 billion expected by analysts. The company’s losses widened to $440 million in the period.

Lowell McAdam, Verizon’s chairman and CEO, said: “Just over a year ago we acquired AOL to enhance our strategy of providing a cross-screen connection for consumers, creators and advertisers. The acquisition of Yahoo will put Verizon in a highly competitive position as a top global mobile media company, and help accelerate our revenue stream in digital advertising.”

