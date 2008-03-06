Verizon: About That Free TV We Promised You

To get people to sign up for its new digital TV service, Verizon dangled an attractive offer: A free 19-inch Sharp hi-def TV. The promotion was apparently a success: Verizon can’t get its hands on enough TVs to meet demand, the WSJ reports ($).



Verizon (VZ) is now sending letters to its subscribers telling them they’ll have to wait 10 to 15 weeks — five more weeks than promised — for their free TV. Or they can choose a similar TV from Magnavox or a $200 Best Buy (BBY) gift card.

The telco’s TV service is a hit, too — at the end of the year, Verizon had 943,000 TV subscribers, and cable rivals have acknowledged that they’re feeling the competition.

See Also: Verizon FiOS TV: NYC ‘By Year End’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.