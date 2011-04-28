Verizon Won't Be Selling Any More 4G Phones Until The Network Is Working Again

Photo: Verizon

UPDATE 2: Verizon will not be able to activate phones and devices that use its 4G network until its fixed again.



This news comes a day before the network is about to launch its second 4G phone, Samsung’s DROID Charge.

Here’s the full statement from Verizon:

We are aware of an issue with 4G LTE data connections and our network engineers are working to resolve this quickly. We have determined the cause of our issue and are working with our major vendors to restore connections. 4G LTE smartphones will still be able to make calls. Customers are temporarily unable to activate any 4G LTE devices. Please note: Customers may experience a 1XRTT data connection during this time. After determining the cause of our 4G LTE network connection issue, we are continuing to work to restore connections. We expect to see the network restore on a market-by-market basis. Timing and additional details will be provided as they become available.

UPDATE: Verizon just tweeted that it has identified the problem with 4G service and is working on repairing it now.

EARLIER: Verizon’s 4G network is still down after experiencing problems yesterday, shutting out around 500,000.

In a tweet, Verizon said it is aware of the outage, and is working on a fix.

Right now there’s only one 4G phone, the HTC Thunderbolt, that can run on the network. (That changes tomorrow with the release of Samsung’s DROID Charge.)

There’s also a 4G wifi hotspot and two USB modems.

Thunderbolt owners are reporting that their phones are only running at “1x,” which is slower than 3G.

We’ll let you know as soon as Verizon says the network is up and running again.

