Verizon's Super Fast 4G Hotspot Is Here

Photo: Verizon

Verizon’s first 4G wifi hotspot is available now.The device is made by Samsung, and will pump Verizon’s speedy 4G data speeds to up to five wifi-enabled devices. It will also offer 3G speeds if you use it in an area where 4G isn’t available yet.



It’s priced to sell, too. You can get it for just $99.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon. Service plans start at $50 per month for 5 GB of data. For $80 per month you get 10 GB of data.

That may seem like a hefty monthly fee, but it’s the same price as Verizon’s 3G plans. The only difference is that you can’t go any lower than the 5 GB per month plan.

We’ve heard great things about Verizon’s 4G network, and the company says its expanding to over 100 cities this year.

