Verizon Is Working On A Way To Save You $100 On The iPhone 5

Verizon is working on a special offer for $100 off the iPhone 5.



The news comes from a tweet by the anonymous gadget reporter @EvLeaks. @EvLeaks is almost always correct when it comes to gadget scoops, so you can expect Verizon’s offer to come through pretty soon.

It’s a growing trend with carriers. AT&T will give you $100 off a new smartphone, including the iPhone 5, if you trade in your current device. Sprint will give you $100 several phones like the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S4 if you switch from another carrier.

