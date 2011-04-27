Verisk’s IRO Takes On Corporate Finance Role

Verisk Analytics’ head of IR has taken on a new role as treasurer and vice president of corporate finance.



Eva Huston, who joined the provider of risk assessment information two years ago, will continue to run the IR department alongside her new responsibilities.

‘Since arriving in 2009, Eva has played an important role in the corporate finance strategy at Verisk, including our recent equity and bond transactions,’ says Verisk Analytics’ CFO Mark Anquillare in a statement.

‘Her new role is recognition of her past contributions and future importance to our organisation.’

Prior to joining Verisk Analytics, Huston worked at JP Morgan as a managing director in telecom, media, and technology investment banking. She holds a BSc from Georgetown University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.