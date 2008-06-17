VeriSign (VRSN): Three Reasons To Buy

Oppenheimer sees more upside for VeriSign (VRSN). The firm gave 3 reasons why VRSN deserves a higher multiple than its peers:
- margin expansion potential
- dominance in the domain name registration and secure socket layer certification markets
- approximately 20% revenue growth
Oppenheimer maintains OUTPERFORM for VeriSign (VRSN), ups target from $42 to $46.
