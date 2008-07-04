VeriSign Names Founder Bidzos Interim CEO (VRSN)

Jim Bidzos, who founded VeriSign (VRSN) in 1995, is back in the driver’s seat: The company named him interim chairman/CEO today, replacing William Roper, who resigned Monday. Roper’s departure comes about a year after his predecessor Stratton D. Sclavos resigned.



VeriSign will continue consolidating and getting rid of excess baggage — like its Kontiki content delivery network, which it sold to MK Capital in May for $1 million cash and a bunch of stock — far less than the $62 million it bought it for in 2006.

