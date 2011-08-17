Verint’s Open Innovation Network To Enhance Industry Collaboration

Verint Systems has announced its Open Innovation Network, a progam –based on Verint Action Intelligence solutions- that creates value and increases industry collaboration. “Through its Open Innovation Network, Verint provides access to its intellectual property portfolio, enabling organisations that market competitive or complementary solutions to utilise Verint’s patented technologies in their own offerings”, reports BusinessWire.



Peter Fante, Verint Chief Legal and Compliance Officer said:

“Our Open Innovation Network delivers greater value to Verint stakeholders by further protecting their investments in Verint technology. Additionally, by allowing other companies use of the innovations that we introduced over nearly two decades, the program can provide significant benefits for those companies and their customers.”

And Dan Bodner, Verint‘s CEO added:

“Behind our success is a long history of innovation that benefits our customers and partners. As a market leader, we are committed to ongoing innovation and to enhancing industry collaboration.”

Verint technology is implemented by more than 85% of the Fortune 100 companies and underlying the advanced solutions are more than 500 Verint patents and patent applications worldwide.

This growing patent portfolio is strengthening the company’s capabilities to identify market needs and future solutions, and providing clear competitive advantages in today’s real-time and transparent complex environments.

