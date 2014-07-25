Verge Editor Josh Topolsky Leaving For Bloomberg

Joshua Topolsky, the editor of tech site The Verge, is leaving for Bloomberg.

The New York Times broke the news.

Topolsky was one of the founding editors of The Verge, which launched in 2011 after several editors and writers from AOL-owned Engadget left to start the new site. Topolsky was Editor of Engadget and brought many of his top writers and editors with him to The Verge.

The Verge is owned by Vox Media, a group of online news sites that includes SB Nation, Vox, Polygon, and Eater.

The Verge’s Managing Editor, Nilay Patel, left the Verge for Vox earlier this year. We’ve heard rumblings that Topolsky and Patel didn’t get along very well, which caused Patel to leave The Verge.

More to come…refresh for the latest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.