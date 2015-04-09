Tsarnaev guilty in Boston bombing

Jurors have found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts stemming from the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing.

The 21-year-old has been found guilty of all the 17 counts that make him eligible for the death penalty, and jurors will now enter the penalty phase of the trial.

That phase is “undetermined” but could begin as early as next week.

Tsarnaev was found guilty on all of the following counts:

COUNT 1: Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

COUNT 2: The use of a weapon of mass destruction.

COUNT 3: “Use and Carry” of firearm (Pressure Cooker #1) during crime of violence; weapon of mass destruction.

COUNT 4: Use of a weapon of mass destruction (Pressure Cooker #2), and aiding and abetting.

COUNT 5: “Use and Carry” of firearm (Pressure Cooker #2) during crime of violence; weapon of mass destruction.

COUNT 6: Conspiracy to bomb a place of public use

COUNT 7: Bombing a place of public use, aiding and abetting (Pressure Cooker #1).

COUNT 8: “Use and Carry” of firearm (Pressure Cooker #1) during crime of violence; weapon of mass destruction (from COUNT 7).

COUNT 9: Bombing a place of public use (Pressure Cooker #2)

COUNT 10: “Use and carry” of a firearm (Pressure Cooker #2) during a crime of violence (from Count 9)

COUNT 11: Conspiracy to maliciously destroy property.

COUNT 12: Malicious destruction of property (Pressure Cooker #1)

COUNT 13: “Use and carry” of firearm (Pressure Cooker #1) in relation to malicious destruction of property.

COUNT 14: Malicious destruction of property (Pressure Cooker #2)

COUNT 15: “Use and carry” of firearm (Pressure Cooker #2) in relation to malicious destruction of property (from Count 14).

COUNT 16: “Use and carry” of firearm (Ruger 9mm) in relation to conspiracy to use a WMD (Count 1)

COUNT 17: “Use and carry” of a firearm (Ruger 9mm) in relation to conspiracy to bomb a public place (Count 6)

COUNT 18: “Use and carry” of firearm (Ruger 9mm) in relation to conspiracy to maliciously destroy property (Count 11)

COUNT 19: Carjacking, aiding and abetting

COUNT 20: “Use and carry” of a firearm (Ruger 9mm handgun) in relation to carjacking (Count 19)

COUNT 21: Interference with commerce by threats or violence

COUNT 22: “Use and carry” of a firearm (Ruger 9mm) in relation to Interference with commerce

COUNT 23: Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (Pressure Cooker #3) in Watertown.

COUNT 24: Use of a firearm and pressure cooker bomb #3 in Watertown.

COUNT 25: Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (Pipe Bomb #1) in Watertown.

COUNT 26: Use of Pipe bomb #1 and a firearm in Watertown.

COUNT 27: Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (Pipe Bomb #2) in Watertown.

COUNT 28: “Use or carry” of firearm (Ruger 9mm) during Count 27.

COUNT 29: Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (Pipe Bomb #3) in Watertown.

COUNT 30: “Use or carry” of firearm (Ruger 9mm) during Count 29.

Reporters in the courtroom said Tsarnaev listened to the verdicts with his arms crossed and eyes down, with little other reaction.

On April 15, 2013, two homemade bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounding 260.

REUTERS/Dan Lampariello Runners run toward the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013.

The jury met for more than 10 hours over two days.

Tsarnaev, now 21, pleaded not guilty two years ago when he was charged with planting a homemade “improvised explosive device” — a pressure cooker filled with gunpowder, ball bearings, and nails — near the race’s finish line.

But his lawyer had already admitted at the start of the trial that Tsarnaev was involved in the bombing.

Hoping to take the death penalty off the table, Judy Clarke, Tsarnaev’s defence attorney, sought to cast Tsarnaev as a naive teenager who was radicalized by his older brother, Tamerlan.

“We don’t deny that Jahar fully participated in the events,” Judy Clarke told the jury in her closing arguments, using his Americanized nickname. “But if not for Tamerlan, it would not have happened.”

Twitter/ToviaSmithnpr The note Dzhokhar scrawled on the side of a boat in the hours he spent hiding from police.

But prosecutors argued that Dzhokhar was his brother’s full and equal partner, as evidenced by the jihadist note Dzhokhar scrawled on the side of a boat in the hours he spent hiding from police.

The note read, in part, “We Muslims are one body. You hurt one, you hurt us all.”

Some are doubtful Tsarnaev will receive the death penalty.

“If Tsarnaev is indeed convicted and executed, he will be the exception, not the rule,” Eli Hager wrote for The Marshall Project.

“At least 14 times since 1993, federal prosecutors have sought the death penalty for an accused terrorist, as they are doing now,” Hager wrote. “In many of those cases, as in this one, the crime involved was horrific and nationally publicized. But only once was the defendant actually executed: Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, in 2001.”

