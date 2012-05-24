A VERDICT IS IN FOR ORACLE-GOOGLE: Google Wins!

Photo: Screenshot

Google just won big in its lawsuit with Oracle over patents used for Android.A jury said Google didn’t infringe on any patents.



Oracle was suing Google, claiming it used Java patents in Android illegally.

Here’s Google statement on the victory: “Today’s jury verdict that Android does not infringe Oracle’s patents was a victory not just for Google but the entire Android ecosystem.”

Oracle was looking to win billions from Google on this case. Looks like it’s not getting anything.

