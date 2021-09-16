Vera Wang said black wedding dresses are ‘sexy.’ Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Harper’s Bazaar interviewed Vera Wang about her upcoming bridal line.

In the interview, the designer talked about her 2011 line of black wedding dresses.

She said some people thought they were “depressing,” but she thinks they’re “sexy.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vera Wang said black wedding dresses can be “sexy” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

In the interview published on Wednesday, Wang discussed her upcoming line Vera Wang Bride, which she says is a “more attainable” collection that she designed in partnership with Pronovias, as well as her legacy in the bridal world.

Wang shared with Harper’s Bazaar’s Ella Alexander that she wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries of bridal fashion throughout her career.

That commitment to creativity led her to design a black wedding dress collection in 2011, as The New York Times reported.

Wang told Harper’s Bazaar that the 2011 collection was inspired by the items she saw her friends wearing in her daily life.

“One year I did a black and nude lingerie-inspired collection because that’s what all my girlfriends were wearing,” Wang told Harper’s Bazaar.

Wang designed a black-and-cream wedding-dress collection in 2011. Chip East/Reuters

“A lot of people were shocked – they said it was depressing to have brides in black,” she went on to tell the magazine. “I said, ‘Not at all, it’s sexy.'”

Black wedding dresses are becoming more popular, with more and more brides choosing to break tradition with the color of their gowns.

Many celebrities have also opted to wear black on their wedding days in recent years, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

And as for Wang’s black wedding dress line, she told Harper’s Bazaar that “a lot of brides embraced it.”

Speaking to The New York Times in 2011, Wang said designing the line helped her “build a sense of mystery that I was hungry for. And it added this sensuality and sexuality, and a little bit of severity, too.”