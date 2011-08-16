HOUSE OF THE DAY: Fashion Designer Vera Wang Bought A $10 Million House Made Of Glass

Julie Zeveloff
vera wang

Photo: Trulia/Wikipedia

Wedding dress designer-to-the-stars Vera Wang just bought a $10 million home in Beverly Hills, according to the Wall Street Journal (via Realtor.com).The designer, who has decked out everyone from Victoria Beckham to Kate Hudson, is reportedly planning to spend more time working on the west coast.

Like many of her finest confections, Wang’s new abode is sleek and white.

It has glass walls, a pool and spa, and four bedrooms.

The home has walls made of glass

And is nearly all-white

Lots of wide open spaces

And gorgeous views from every angle

The home wraps around the pool

And glows at night

A living room

One of the four bathrooms

Another bathroom

The home theatre -- perfect for a chick flick

You can see right through the house

One of the four bedrooms

Even the bedrooms are floor-to-ceiling glass

The garage

Great place to catch a sunset

