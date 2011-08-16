HOUSE OF THE DAY: Fashion Designer Vera Wang Bought A $10 Million House Made Of Glass

Photo: Trulia/Wikipedia

Wedding dress designer-to-the-stars Vera Wang just bought a $10 million home in Beverly Hills, according to the Wall Street Journal (via Realtor.com).The designer, who has decked out everyone from Victoria Beckham to Kate Hudson, is reportedly planning to spend more time working on the west coast.



Like many of her finest confections, Wang’s new abode is sleek and white.

It has glass walls, a pool and spa, and four bedrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.