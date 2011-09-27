Second Moscow Region Official Shot Dead In A Just Over A Month

Wikimedia Commons



Vera Sviridova, the official who oversaw the finances for the city of Podolsk, has been shot dead at her home, reports the Moscow Times.Sviridova was found by her driver with a gunshot wound to her head. She had apparently let her murderer in herself, turning off her alarm system. Police believe the murder was related to her work.

Podolsk, is located 15 kilometers south of Moscow. With 188,000 residents it is the third largest city in the Moscow region.

Just over a month ago the Mayor of nearby Sergiev Posad was assassinated after attempting to clamp down on the regions gang problem. Yevgeny Dushko was shot dead in broad daylight.

