Vera Bradley Crushes Earnings Estimates, Surges In After Hours Trading

Preppy accessories maker Vera Bradley is up around 6% in after hours trading after posting better-than-expected earnings after the bell.

Revenue for the Fourth quarter increased 29% to $109.4 million with an EPS of $0.39 beating analysts’ expectations of $0.27

Comparable-store sales were up 22.1%

The stock closed at $33.16 and is now up to $36.15.



Vera’s surge did not manage to pull its fellow retailers like Coach and Tiffany’s out of the red which were down on worries over the large Japan luxury retail market being put in jeopardy.

