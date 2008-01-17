Veoh Opening NY Office, Hires Ad Sales Exec

California-based online video aggregator Veoh is opening a New York office. Its first employee: Michael Henry, the company’s new SVP of ad sales. Henry was previously vice president of corporate sales and marketing at Dow Jones.

Veoh also announced that it has poached Google vet Ron Carpinella, who will lead eastern sales from Atlanta. Release

