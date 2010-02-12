WEB VIDEO BUST: Veoh Finally Calls it Quits; Layoffs Yesterday, Bankruptcy Filing Soon

Photo: JDLasica via Flickr

Veoh, one of several well-funded startups that have tried and failed to cash in on the Web video boom, is finally calling it quits. The company let go of the remainder of its workforce yesterday, and sources say it plans on filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in the near future.

