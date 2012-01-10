Photo: AP

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open, which begins next week, due to health issues, according to the New Zealand Herald.Williams also pulled out of the U.S. Open in August after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Sjögren’s Syndrome.



Sjögren’s Syndrome attacks tear and saliva glands and causes fatigue and joint pain.

Williams said in a statement (via nzherald):

“I regret to announce that I am withdrawing from the 2012 Australian Open. After several months of training and treatment, I am making steady progress to top competitive form. My diet and fitness regimen have allowed me to make great strides in terms of my health and I am very close to being ready to return to WTA competition. I have every intention to return to the circuit in February.”

