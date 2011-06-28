Venus Williams Eliminated From Wimbledon On The Same Day As Her Sister

Photo: AP

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams’ attempt to win a sixth Wimbledon title ended in the fourth round Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria.The 23-year-old Pironkova beat Williams at Wimbledon last year by the same score to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. She also won their first-round match at the Australian Open in 2006.



Williams’ defeat came shortly after younger sister Serena also went out in the fourth round, losing to Marion Bartoli.

It is the first time since 2006 that neither sister has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

