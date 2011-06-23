Venus Williams Avoids Upset And Reaches The Third Round Of Wimbledon

Photo: AP

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Five-time champion Venus Williams rallied to defeat Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-7 (6), 6-3, 8-6 and reach the third round at Wimbledon.Williams trailed 5-1 in the first set Wednesday and saved three set points before holding her own set point at 6-5. Williams saved four more in the tiebreaker before losing the set.



The 23rd-seeded American missed nearly five months of action this year with a hip injury, but she returned last week at Eastbourne.

The 40-year-old Date-Krumm became the second oldest woman to reach the second round at Wimbledon in the Open era when she defeated Katie O’Brien in her opening match.

