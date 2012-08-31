There's Finally A Match Worth Watching At The US Open Tonight

Photo: AP

The first three night sessions of the US Open have been pretty flat.All the matches featured elite-level players against overwhelmed opponents. And the only real drama came when ESPN commentator Chris Fowler trolled his tennis-nerd colleagues by saying the sport should adopt a “mercy rule” for boring matches.



But that changes tonight when Venus Williams plays sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber in Arthur Ashe.

Venus has struggled mightily this year. But she looked solid in a breezy 6-3, 6-1 win in the first round.

Kerber, for her part, is coming off two-straight solid performances at Grand Slam tournaments — making the semis at Wimbledon at the quarters at the French.

Ironically, the one night match worth watching will probably air at the same exact time as Mitt Romney’s big acceptance speech at the RNC.

Roger Federer plays his second-round match starting at ~7PM, and Venus and Kerber take the court after that. So Kerber-Williams will probably start around 9:30 or 10.

