Venus and Serena Williams are now one step closer to continuing their unprecedented dominance of women's tennis

Venus and Serena Williams both cruised to straight-sets wins in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and are now one win apiece away from facing each other in the final. If that happens, it will guarantee the sisters their 29th grand slam championship in the last 17 years.

At the French Open in 1999, Steffi Graf won her 22nd and final Grand Slam title. Three months later, Serena Williams won the U.S. Open, the first of 21 Grand Slam titles that leave her one away from tying Graf’s Open Era record. Ten months after Serena’s first title, Venus picked up her first of seven grand slams, winning the 2000 Wimbledon.

During the 17 years since Graf won her last slam, there have been 67 grand slams and the Williams sisters have won 28 (42%). That is domination.

