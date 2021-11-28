‘He’s not the king of the world’: Venus and Serena Williams’ half-sister says ‘King Richard’ only tells ‘half the story’

Venus and Serena Williams with their father Richard Williams. Photo By Paul Harris/Getty Images

Serena and Venus Williams’ half-sister Sabrina Williams slammed the biopic in an interview with The Sun.

Sabrina claims Richard Williams abandoned her family when she was eight years old.

She also said that Will Smith should be “ashamed of himself” for appearing in the film.

Serena and Venus Williams’ half-sister Sabrina Williams spoke out about their father, Richard Williams, in a recent interview with The Sun.

Sabrina, 57, slammed “King Richard,” the biopic about her estranged father and accused director Reinaldo Marcus Green of leaving out Richard’s first family, whom she claims Richard abandoned. Richard is portrayed by Will Smith in the film, which was released on November 19.

“It’s a comedy, no?” she told The Sun’s Niamh Cavanagh. “How can you make a movie by telling half the story?”

“It suddenly starts with dad and his new wife Oracene and their children. It’s like nothing happened before,” she continued.

“I think the title is completely over the top,” Sabrina said. “He thinks he’s the king of the world, but no one that’s ever been around him thinks he’s King Richard. It is an outrageous title, but to truth be told, it fits him.”

In the early 1960s, Richard, 79, and Sabrina’s late mom Betty Johnson married in Los Angeles and had five children: Sabrina, Richard III, 56, Ronner, 55, Reluss, 54, and Reneeka, 49, The Sun reports.

Sabrina told The Sun that she was eight and her younger sister was eight weeks old when Williams claimed he was leaving the house to buy her a bike. She said he never returned and went on to make a new life with his second wife Oracene Williams, Venus and Serena’s mother. Sabrina claims she has only seen her father a few times since then.

“Truth be told, those girls rose to the top while his other children had to suffer because of the choices my dad made, we were raised in poverty after he left,” she told the outlet.

“He’s not the king of the world,” Sabrina continued. “If you look at him psychologically, it’s something he’s never achieved apart from in his head, he’s lived only through two of his daughters forsaking all his other children.”

Sabrina told The Sun that she holds Smith “in a deep regard, but, as a black American, he should have wanted to tell the full story.”

Sabrina also said she no longer holds any anger towards her dad and attended counseling to deal with her unresolved feelings towards him.

She said she doesn’t believe she will ever meet her half-sisters, but that she would love to meet her niece, Serena’s four-year-old daughter Olympia.

Representatives for Venus and Serena did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.