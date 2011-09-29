VentureBeat Tries To Blow Up TechCrunch And Fails Miserably

Last night, VentureBeat’s Dylan Tweney accused TechCrunch of “trading favours for exclusives.” He claimed advertisers spend money with TechCrunch in exchange for non-sponsored posts and exclusives.

The proof, Tweney said, was an accidental email sent to VentureBeat — one Tweney thought was intended for TechCrunch. In it, a startup seemed to expect an article in exchange for its ad campaign.

VentureBeat cut and pasted part of the email. Own Point of Sale, the startup in question, says the language was taken completely out of context.



A company representative wrote on Tweney’s article, “Hi my name is Bill Briggs. I am part of the founding team of Own Point of Sale, board member, and VP of Business Development. I wanted to state that this article was taken very far out of context. A simple conversation was cut, pasted and filled to make it look like a direct blow to TechCrunch. This is not the case we like Tech Crunch very much. I spoke with the editor, Mike, and explained to him that he is pulling us into a battle which we want to no part in. This is directly hurting our reputation, especially with those we like (TechCrunch). I asked them to please take it down. He refused saying, “we don’t have to,” which might be and probably is true. However, know this, Venture Beat has falsely composed an article about our company and it is not true. The very fact that they chose not to take this down shows the calibre of this organisation.”

Mike Arrington also defended his former publication, “They’ve never (NEVER) done the kind of shady sh*t that VentureBeat is accusing them of today, despite a ridiculous effort by competitors to show otherwise…If VentureBeat wants to fight it out with TechCrunch, I’ll be glad to watch. But they need to put on their big boy pants, or bow out gracefully with an apology.”

Shortly after, VentureBeat removed the article and posted this statement: “We’ve pulled this story down after talking further with the startup involved. We apologise to the startup and to TechCrunch.”

It also tweeted, “We’ve retracted this post about @ TechCrunch. We overreached, and we’re sorry.”

