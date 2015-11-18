These are the 5 investors giving the most startups seed money

In the last five years, the amount of startups that have received seed money from venture capitalists has skyrocketed.

The average number of “seed round” deals has jumped from 484 in 2010 to 1,943 last year, according to data shared with Business Insider from Pitchbook. It’s worth noting that there has been a slight downtrend in the number of deals this year, though the actual capital invested has not dipped.

Venture capitalists have already invested $US1.97 billion in seed rounds this year, up from 2014’s $US1.95 billion, according to Pitchbook.

Pitchbook looked through its data going back to 2010, and and found that 2,387 investors have participated in at least one seed round.

So which venture capitalists have led this five-year charge?

Here are the venture capitalists who have participated in the most seed rounds since 2010, according to Pitchbook:

1. SV Angel (232 deals)

2. Kima Ventures (198 deals)

3. Enterprise Ireland (196 deals)

4. Andreessen Horowitz (134 deals)

5. Google Ventures (131 deals)

