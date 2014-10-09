Venture Capitalist Larry Marshall Is To Run The CSIRO

Bolt out of the blue, Peter Enright, Coolum Beach, Queensland. highly commended submission of the 2014 Australian Museum New Scientist Eureka Prize for Science Photography.

Venture capitalist and physicist Larry Marshall has been appointed the new chief executive of the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation).

He is currently managing director of Southern Cross Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital firm specialising in creating Australian technology companies and growing them globally in Asia and the United States.

Marshall has a doctorate in physics from Macquarie University.

He began his career in the Defence Science and Technology Organisation and has 25 years experience as an international technology entrepreneur and holds 20 patents for commercial products.

He has founded six successful United States companies in biotechnology, photonics, telecommunications and semiconductors.

He is on the boards of Mocana, Quantenna, Wave, Nitero, SBA, Advance, SXVP, REVCF, Laser Focus World and serves as Chairman of RIO, Crossfiber and Advance Innovation. He is co-Chairman of Blackbird and Brismat.

Dr Megan Clark, the current CSIRO Chief Executive, leaves CSIRO at the end of December this year.

Dr Marshall starts the new job in January 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.