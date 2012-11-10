Venture capital picks up the Moneyball strategy

A Moneyball-style revolution is taking place in venture capital. Just as the renegade general manager of the Oakland A’s flouted assumptions about baseball and replaced gut feelings and outdated statistics with more effective quantitative analysis, a new breed of venture capital firms are throwing out their Magic 8-balls and are using computer-based models to make smarter investments.



