Berlin and London are the hottest startup cities in Europe, but No. 3 is a rising star

In the wake of Brexit, somebody drove a mobile billboard around London with a message on it imploring startups to “Keep calm and move to Berlin.“

But as this chart from Statista shows, Berlin doesn’t really need the help. It’s already the top of the heap in Europe when it comes to size of venture capital investments, and investment is growing faster there than in London. Interestingly, VC investment in Stockholm skyrocketed last year, vaulting the Swedish capital ahead of Paris.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.