Venture Capital 101 (VIDEO)

A couple weeks ago, DFJ Gotham Ventures, in partnership with the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, put on a really excellent event called Venture Capital Bootcamp. At 3 hours (the last hour is Q+A), the video is a doozy, but if you’re thinking of raising VC money, it’s the best primer on the subject you can find.

Click the “On Demand” button on the LiveStream player to watch it from the start.

