FRENCH INVASION: Flash Sales Juggernaut Vente Privée Announces Plans To Kill Gilt Groupe

Vente Privée, the pioneer and global leader in online flash sales, is announcing its entry in the US market.



As we previously reported, Vente Privée is entering the market in partnership with American Express.

The partnership is a 50-50 joint venture between the two companies.

The benefit for American Express is that it has a cool new service — exclusive, private flash sales — to offer its members.

The benefit for Vente Privée is the huge reach and brand power of Amex, with its 42 million US card holders.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Vente Privée’s founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon phrased it this way: “We’re starting small at first. But partnering with American Express is huge, and opens new doors. With them, we can scale up rapidly.”

Click here for our full, exclusive interview with Jacques-Antoine Granjon →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.