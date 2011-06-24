Inside Billion Dollar Vente Privée's Secret, Amazing HQ (PHOTO TOUR)

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry/Business Insider
Vente Privée is the billion-dollar leader in private fashion flash sales, a huge booming market. Vente Privée is the leader in Europe and is coming to the US to kill Gilt Groupe and Amazon’s MyHabit. Vente Privée is a pretty secretive company and it’s highly unusual for them to let a journalist tour their massive headquarters (900 employees), and it was a pretty awesome tour because Vente Privée founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon is a fan of modern art and has great modern art pieces all over his headquarters.
Vente Privée owns several warehouses outside Paris where over 900 employees work, from sales to the “Digital Factory” where photography and art happens to make the sales work.
Take a look!
Up the stairs, you're greeted by this guy. (We couldn't take too many pictures of the artwork because of rights issues.)
This is where the sales managers work. These people are in charge of every aspect of a sale after the contract was signed by the salespeople, which explains why they have samples at hand.
This is where the shoots are planned. On the back are ceramic tiles where the schedule is written and updated (what type of shoot, who, which room, etc)
Some photo studios are empty, waiting to be expanded into. We tried to move in because it'd make an awesome loft but, no dice.
Taking pictures of babies' clothes. Vente Privée takes 15,000 photos a day, and makes video trailers and its own music. Everything's integrated.
