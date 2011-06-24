Inside Billion Dollar Vente Privée's Secret, Amazing HQ (PHOTO TOUR)

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry/Business Insider

Vente Privée is the billion-dollar leader in private fashion flash sales, a huge booming market. Vente Privée is the leader in Europe and is coming to the US to kill Gilt Groupe and Amazon’s MyHabit. Vente Privée is a pretty secretive company and it’s highly unusual for them to let a journalist tour their massive headquarters (900 employees), and it was a pretty awesome tour because Vente Privée founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon is a fan of modern art and has great modern art pieces all over his headquarters.



Vente Privée owns several warehouses outside Paris where over 900 employees work, from sales to the “Digital Factory” where photography and art happens to make the sales work.

Take a look!

