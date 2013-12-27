Venmo's Office Space Is So Cool, Staffers Sometimes Hang Out There On The Weekends

By now we hope you’ve heard of Venmo, the mobile payment company owned by eBay.

The app comes in handy when dining out with large groups. Once the bill comes, it’s easy to figure out who owes what, and how everyone is going to pay.

We met with Venmo’s co-founders, Andrew Kortina and Iqram Magdon-Ismail at the New York headquarters, located near the Flatiron building, to take an office tour and to hear more about Venmo as a company.

The office was decorated and styled by HomePolish and had tons of interesting details. There’s even a stadium seating theatre space where employees can kick back and relax. Some employees even come in on weekends or stay into the wee hours of the morning to hang out.

Venmo was founded in 2009. This is the reception area ...

It was acquired in 2012 by Braintree, another payments company, for $US26 million.

Braintree was itself acquired by eBay earlier this year, for $US800 million.

Venmo handles more than $US250 million in mobile payments annually.

When we visited, lots of employees were working on couches, chairs, and standing desks.

There were about 25 people in the office that day, but the company employs more than 40 people in total.

It's just such a cool space. We loved the hop-scotch rug.

This was the room where we met Kortina and Magdon-Ismail in. They co-founded Venmo after Magdon-Ismail went to visit Kortina in Chicago without his wallet, and had to write him a check for covering his expenses.

Kortina told us there are lot of musicians on Team Venmo; this is where they can play.

We were told Lucas, seen in these ads, is a real Venmo employee. You can see this huge ad campaign at the Bedford L subway stop in Brooklyn.

The main room boasts stadium seating with a projector.

Employees even come to the office to hang out here on weekends.

You can't see it in this shot, but this space is usually flooded with team members, working together.

Kortina said they wanted the Venmo office to be a place where employees would want to come and work.

Look at that natural light!

Every room is named after someone who appears on currency.

It's a great environment...

It's like someone's living room...

You'll want to stay a while.

