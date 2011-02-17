Social Payments Startup Venmo Updates Its Mobile Apps

Venmo is a hip New York startup that makes it easy to pay your friends via your mobile phone, and they’ve just updated their iPhone and Android apps. What sets Venmo apart is that it’s got “social” components like allowing friends to charge you money for things like lunch.



The update seems pretty neat. It’s got things like making payments faster, connecting payments to places, stats, and more social elements like sharing and privacy functions.

This is a very exciting space to watch because mobile payments promise to be a huge new wave of technology and disrupt many industries like retail, credit cards and more.

More: Here’s The Companies And Sectors That Mobile Payments Could Transform →

