VENIZELOS: Greek Coalition Government Expected To Be Formed By Midday Tomorrow

Greek PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos

Photo: AP

PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos told reporters today that a Greek coalition government is expected to be formed by midday tomorrow, missing earlier expectations for that to occur today.In his statement, Venizelos said the PASOK party would “sincerely” support the coalition and that left-wing party Syriza would not participate in negotiations.



The coalition is expected to be made up New Democracy, which secured a majority of votes in Sunday’s elections, and Democratic Left.

A meeting of PASOK leaders is expected tomorrow.

