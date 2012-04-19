This $7 Billion System Might Be The Last Chance To Stop Venice From Sinking Into The Sea

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Venice has been regularly flooded by high tide, or ‘acqua alta’ for centuries. But the problem may be getting worse, a recent study suggests.The city continues to sink about 0.08 inches each year, the report in the March issue of Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems claims. This contradicts previous studies, according to Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino. What’s worse, Venice is also apparently tilting eastward.



And while some question the report’s methodology, the Italian government is not taking any chances. Its new multi-billion dollar machine, built to combat the invasive sea waters, will make its debut next year. But is it all it’s cracked up to be? We take a look …

